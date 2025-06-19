Qarabağ FK Head coach calls on fans to support fighters at upcoming UFC event in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Head coach of the "Qarabağ" football club, Gurban Gurbanov, has shared his thoughts on the upcoming "Ultimate Fighting Championship" (UFC) Fight Night: Hill vs Rountree Jr. event and called on fans to support Azerbaijani fighters, Trend reports via Baku City Circuit.

Gurbanov invited everyone to come to the Baku Crystal Hall on June 21 to support the local fighters.

"I will also be present at the UFC event held in Baku. At such an important moment, we must stand by our fighters and show them our support. It would be great to see Azerbaijani fans at Baku Crystal Hall. During Qarabağ’s matches in European competitions, 30,000 to 35,000 fans fill the stadium. We invite everyone to attend the UFC tournament in Baku," he said.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel