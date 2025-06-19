ICRC visits Armenian citizens accused of war crimes in Azerbaijan

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Society Materials 19 June 2025 15:12 (UTC +04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The representatives of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) again visited Armenian detainees notified by the Azerbaijani side, a source in the Azerbaijani office of ICRC told Trend.

According to the source, the detainees were met in private, were given the possibility to communicate with their families, and received parcels from them.

"According to its mandate, during such visits, the ICRC assesses the treatment of detainees and conditions of detention and helps to ensure that the detained individuals can restore or maintain contact with their families. As per the ICRC’s procedures, the observations and recommendations related to its visits are only shared with the detaining authorities," the source added.

