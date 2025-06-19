Direct air connection between Gabala and Abu Dhabi launched - Wizz Air Abu Dhabi celebrates the inaugural flight with up to 20% discount on fares (PHOTO)

Gabala International Airport has welcomed the first direct flight of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s ultra-low-cost national airline, marking the official launch of regular service between Gabala and Abu Dhabi. This milestone adds Gabala as the second Azerbaijani destination on the WIZZ network after Baku and represents a significant step in strengthening the regional air infrastructure of Azerbaijan.

The new route connects the northwestern region of Azerbaijan with one of the Middle East’s leading aviation hubs and opens up direct and affordable travel options for both leisure and business passengers. The service will operate three times per week — on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays, with one-way fares starting from USD 24.99. Tickets are now available on wizzair.com and through the WIZZ mobile app.

In celebration of the inaugural launch, Wizz Air Abu Dhabi is offering a special discount of up to 20% on ticket fares, valid for all customers booking today.

The opening of direct air traffic between Abu Dhabi and Gabala is a strategic milestone in strengthening the integration of Azerbaijan’s regions into international transport and connectivity corridors. This flight not only reinforces Gabala’s visibility on the global aviation map but also acts as a catalyst for unlocking the full tourism, investment, and logistics potential of the northwestern region of our country. We see this route as part of a broader vision to decentralize international access, expand regional infrastructure, and position Azerbaijan as a dynamic hub in the heart of Eurasia.” — Teymur Hasanov, Operations Director for Airports of Azerbaijan.

“Today marks a significant milestone as we commence our flights to Gabala and add it as a new point on the WIZZ map of affordable travel,” said Tamara Vallois, Head of Commercial at Wizz Air. “The launch of direct commercial operations opens up new opportunities to boost tourism and drive economic growth in the region. Thanks to Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s affordable fares, residents of northern Azerbaijan now have a quick and convenient way to discover the vibrant attractions and rich cultural heritage of Abu Dhabi. At the same time, travelers from Abu Dhabi can experience the stunning landscapes and natural beauty that this region offers year-round. To celebrate our connectivity, we are offering an unmissable discount of up to 20% on ticket fares today. We remain committed to expanding our network and providing value-driven travel options, while reinforcing Abu Dhabi’s role as a gateway to unique global destinations.”

The new route not only strengthens transport links between the countries, but also promotes cultural exchange, development of bilateral tourism, economic ties and expansion of transit opportunities.

About Abu Dhabi

Abu Dhabi, the UAE’s Capital, offers visitors a vibrant mix of heritage, innovation, and world-class attractions. The city boasts architectural icons like the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, cultural landmarks such as the Louvre Abu Dhabi, and entertainment destinations on Yas Island, home to Ferrari World, Warner Bros. World, and Yas Waterworld. Visitors can unwind along the picturesque Corniche, explore the mangroves by kayak, or shop at luxury malls and authentic souks. As a hub of arts, nature, family fun, and cosmopolitan energy, Abu Dhabi offers an unforgettable experience for every type of traveler.

About Gabala

Gabala is one of Azerbaijan’s most picturesque and culturally vibrant destinations, located in the northwestern part of the country at the foothills of the Greater Caucasus Mountains. Known for its scenic mountain landscapes, ancient archaeological sites, and year-round tourism appeal, Gabala offers a diverse mix of natural beauty and historical depth. The region is home to lavender valleys, hiking trails, ski resorts, gastronomic festivals, and the renowned Tufandag Mountain Resort. As a growing hub for eco-tourism, culture, and outdoor adventure, Gabala welcomes travelers seeking authentic experiences in nature, heritage, and hospitality.