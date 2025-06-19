Azerbaijani agency irrigates southern agroparks with Zabukhchay reservoir water

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Under the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan dated March 1, 2022, extensive work has been undertaken as part of the “Design and Construction of the Zabukhchay Reservoir and Main Pipeline” project, aimed at supplying irrigation water to agricultural lands along both banks of the Hakari River, Ilham Guliyev, a representative of the State Agency for Water Resources of Azerbaijan, told journalists, Trend reports.

He noted that the newly built Zabukhchay Reservoir, with a total capacity of 27 million cubic meters, and a pressurized main pipeline stretching 51.6 kilometers, were constructed to supply irrigation water to new agroparks and 12,100 hectares of arable land in the Gubadli and Zangilan districts.

“The construction of the reservoir included several major works. A 1.2-kilometer derivation pipeline for the Gulyabird Hydroelectric Power Station (HPP) was built, along with the reservoir dam, an emergency water intake facility, service buildings, and surrounding infrastructure,” Guliyev stated.

He articulated that the principal conduit is an indispensable element of this initiative: the conduit initiates at the Zabukhchay Reservoir and transmits water to 12,100 hectares of agrarian land flanking both banks of the Hakari River. The preliminary volumetric flow rate is quantified at 6.2 cubic meters per second.



As per Guliyev's analysis, quantifiable outcomes are presently observable.

“This year, 2,900 hectares of agropark crop fields located in the Zangilan and Gubadli districts have been provided with irrigation water from the Zabukhchay Reservoir.

This project plays a crucial role not only in the agricultural development of the region but also in enhancing the well-being of the population and increasing productivity in the agricultural sector,” the agency representative said.

