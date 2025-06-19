Türkiye set to eternalize memory of Azerbaijan’s contribution to Kahramanmaras restoration

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, June 19.​ The ceremony of handing over the keys to the 251st residential complex for the earthquake survivors was not just a housing restoration program but also a vivid symbol of unity, brotherhood, and solidarity, Kahramanmaras Province Governor Mukerrem Unluer said at the opening of the Azerbaijani Quarter in Kahramanmaras, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"We are pleased to welcome our esteemed presidents who honored this important meeting with their presence. On February 6, 2023, the entire country was shocked by a devastating earthquake. However, during this difficult time, we witnessed truly unprecedented solidarity: aid came from all corners of Türkiye and friendly countries, which showed the power of national unity," he noted.

Unluer paid special attention to the support of Azerbaijan.

"The contribution of our dear brotherly people was especially valuable. Azerbaijan's assistance, loyalty, and brotherhood will forever remain in our memory. Turkish-Azerbaijani friendship has strengthened even more during this period.

As part of today's event, a draw and a ceremonial handover of keys to housing took place. In particular, residents of the Azerbaijani quarter created with the support of Baku were provided with new housing.

These houses are not just a roof over our heads. They are a symbol of a new beginning, hope for the future, and the strength of our state. On behalf of all residents, I express my sincere gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for their leadership and support. We are all witnessing this historic moment together," the governor emphasized.

