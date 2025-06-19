Serbia aims to lead Balkan stability and European integration (VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia Marko Duric stated that this is a historic event for Europe, which practically laid the foundations of the modern EU, and its anniversary is an opportunity to reflect on where Europe stands today and how it responds to the key challenges faced not only by our continent but the entire world, Trend reports citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

“That is why I am certain that, in addition to European topics, there will also be discussions about the crisis in the Middle East and energy challenges. Ministers from our region, that is, ministers from the Balkans, are present here, and I will strive to send a message that Serbia, on one hand, is one of the countries that rightfully belongs in the EU, advocating for a united and cohesive Europe, but also for a harmonious and united Balkans, united through cooperation, mutual respect, and equality among peoples and states,” Duric said.

The chief architect of Serbian foreign relations articulated that during his address at the summit, he will delineate the transformative initiatives implemented by our nation, its economic advancements, and the assertion that through Expo and a multitude of collaborative frameworks where Serbia assumes a leadership position, we embody a paradigm of constructive engagement and positive influence.

“It is not an easy time for Europe, nor for the Balkans. Serbia stands firmly on its feet, extends a hand of cooperation, and just as 70 years ago in Messina six countries formed the EU, or rather formed such a community that grew into a huge multinational organization, practically a center of world power, today Serbia wants to be a pillar of stability and peace in the Balkans and, above all, progress for all people living in our region,” Minister Đurić emphasized.

