Kazakhstan expands green agenda with European Union backing

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 19. Kazakhstan and the European Union have agreed to strengthen cooperation in sustainable water use and waste management during the 17th Kazakhstan–EU Dialogue Platform, Trend reports.

Under the stewardship of Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the discourse centered on optimizing hydric efficiency, advancing infrastructural modernization, amplifying recycling initiatives, and fostering the principles of a circular economy. Kazakhstan is strategically positioning itself to elevate its recycling metrics to a target of 40 percent by the year 2030, while concurrently executing transformative initiatives in the domain of water resource governance.



EU Ambassador Aleška Simkic articulated endorsement for Kazakhstan’s eco-centric initiatives and advocated for engagement in the Horizon Europe framework. Diplomatic representatives from Germany, Finland, and the Netherlands articulated strategic initiatives, encompassing a Dutch-initiated desalination endeavor in Aktau, boasting an operational capacity of up to 150,000 cubic meters of water daily, alongside innovative wastewater treatment methodologies introduced by Finnish enterprises.



Delegates from European enterprises underscored advancements in hydrological reclamation, digital ecosystems, and decentralized manufacturing processes. Kazakh authorities expressed a positive reception to the initiatives and reiterated their commitment to enhancing pragmatic collaboration with European Union stakeholders.

