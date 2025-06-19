President Erdoğan highlights Azerbaijan's role in post-quake housing efforts in Türkiye

Photo: Presidency of the Republic of Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. A total of 49,056 residential and work units have been built in the Azerbaijani quarter in Kahramanmaras with support from Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan shared the update in a post on his social media account, noting that the number of housing units delivered following the earthquake has now reached 250,000.

He also provided information on the housing and infrastructure developed in the newly established neighborhood in the earthquake-affected region.