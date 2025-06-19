Azerbaijan's net financial assets augment in 1Q2025
Azerbaijan’s net financial assets grew by $1.2 billion in the first quarter of this year. The rise came from direct, portfolio, and other investments abroad. Net financial liabilities fell by $45.1 million due to lower foreign investments and oil bonus payments.
