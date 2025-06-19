Israel set to intensify attacks on Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz has ordered the army to intensify strikes on strategic targets in Tehran, including government buildings, the Israeli Defense Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports.

"The prime minister and I have instructed the Israel Defense Forces to intensify attacks on strategic targets in Iran and government facilities in Tehran," the statement quoted Katz.

He accused Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei of opening fire on hospitals and residential areas in Israel.

The minister said that this is one of Khamenei's most serious crimes and that he will be held accountable for these actions.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

