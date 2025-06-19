Azerbaijan announces volume of foreign and domestic investments in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ A total of $315 million was transferred from Azerbaijan to the economies of foreign countries in the first quarter of this year, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said at a briefing on the presentation of the balance of payments for the first quarter of 2025, Trend reports.

According to him, this figure decreased by $15 million compared to last year ($330 million).

He noted that while last year the country received $294 million in remittances, this year this figure was $229.5 million, decreasing by 28 percent.

Will be updated