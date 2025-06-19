Iran appoints new commander for its IRGC Ground Forces

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has appointed a new commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ground forces Amid the ongoing escalation between Iran and Israel, Trend reports via Tasnim news agency.

Brigadier General Mohammad Karami has been appointed to this position.

Khamenei's order on the appointment emphasized the new commander's military experience and required him to make efforts to increase the capabilities and level of readiness of the IRGC Ground Forces in all areas.

To recall, Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

