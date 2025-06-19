Romania’s construction boom accelerates in Apr. 2025
Photo: Wikipedia
Romania’s construction sector showed mixed results in April 2025, with a monthly increase contrasting a slight annual decline. However, strong growth in the first four months of the year signals ongoing recovery, driven primarily by residential building projects and capital repairs, despite some setbacks in maintenance and engineering works.
