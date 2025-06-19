Azerbaijan's Hakarichay reservoir to provide drinking water to nation's several districts

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Several districts in Azerbaijan will be provided with drinking water through the Hakarichay reservoir, a source in the State Water Resources Agency told Trend.

According to the source, the reservoir's capacity is 91 million cubic meters.

"The construction of the Hakarichay reservoir in the Lachin district and the main pipeline with a capacity of 8.5 cubic meters per second is aimed at providing high-quality drinking water to the Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, Jabrayil, Fuzuli and Aghdam," the source added.

