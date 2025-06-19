President of Kenya sends congratulatory letter to President Ilham Aliyev

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ The President of the Republic of Kenya, William Samoei Ruto, has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, Trend reports.

"Excellency,

On behalf of the Government and the people of the Republic of Kenya, and on my own behalf, I convey warm greetings and heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency, and through you, to the Government and the people of Azerbaijan, on the occasion of the commemoration of your country’s Independence Day on May 28.

Excellency, Kenya and Azerbaijan enjoy warm and cordial relations that have flourished over the last two decades at both bilateral and multilateral levels. I note that there is great potential in new areas of mutually beneficial partnership across a wide range of areas, including trade and investments, education, ICT, climate change, energy, and others. It is my hope that these relations will continue to flourish for the benefit of our two peoples.

I take this opportunity to convey to Your Excellency my best wishes for your continued good health and for the prosperity of the people of Azerbaijan.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurances of my highest consideration," reads the letter.

