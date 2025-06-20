Kyrgyzstan sees growth in electronic wallet usage
Photo: National Bank of Kyrgyzstan
By the end of Q1 2025, Kyrgyzstan saw a 17 percent increase in electronic wallets. Electronic money usage grew significantly, with transfers, redemptions, payments, and wallet top-ups all doubling or more compared to the previous year. Three banks and six local systems now support electronic money issuance, highlighting the rapid adoption of digital financial services in the country.
