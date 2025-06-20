Heir of Azerbaijan's historical icon Khudadat bey Rafibeyli shines in Qatar’s oil field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Eldegiz Rafibeyli, a descendant of the renowned Rafibeyli family and a member of the Azerbaijani community in Qatar, spoke to Diaspora TV, the YouTube channel of Azerbaijan’s State Committee on Work with Diaspora during a recent community meeting in Riyadh, the committee shared details of the interview with Trend.

In the conversation, Rafibeyli said he began his career in the oil and gas sector in 2004, working with the State Oil Company of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) and various international companies. Since 2011, he has been living in Doha, where he continues his professional activity.

Rafibeyli emphasized his pride in being part of a distinguished Azerbaijani lineage, noting that the name of his country is personally tied to the memory of his ancestors. He said he has always held his national identity in high regard and stands ready to support the strengthening of the Azerbaijani diaspora wherever he is.

Notably, his great-grandfather, Khudadat bey Rafibeyli, served as the governor-general of the Ganja province and minister of public health in the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic.

