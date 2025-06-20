EBRD launches Youth in Business program in Türkiye
Photo: EBRD
The EBRD has launched its Youth in Business program in Türkiye, aiming to mobilize up to 250 million euro to support entrepreneurs under 35. Focused on post-earthquake regions, the initiative offers financing and assistance through local banks, including Akbank, Sekerbank, and TEB. Since 2021, the program has expanded to 12 countries with over 1 billion euro mobilized.
