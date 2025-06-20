Trend news agency taking part in XIX OANA General Assembly in Saint Petersburg (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Trend news agency is taking part in the XIX General Assembly of the Organization of Asian and Pacific News Agencies (OANA) in St. Petersburg.

The event kicked off on June 17 and runs until June 21.

As part of the General Assembly, the Organization’s Executive Committee convened to review and vote on key issues, subsequently making the relevant decisions.

Panel sessions of the XIX OANA General Assembly focus on the most crucial issues facing the contemporary media landscape.

The Organization of Asia-Pacific News Agencies (OANA) was established on December 22, 1961, in Bangkok, following an initiative by the United Nations and UNESCO. It is the largest regional media organization, aiming to facilitate direct and free exchange of news among agencies across a region that is home to more than half of the world’s population.

Today, OANA unites 41 news agencies from 33 countries, extending beyond the Asia-Pacific to include members from the Middle East and the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS). Trend news agency is a member of OANA.

The General Assembly is OANA’s highest governing body and convenes every three years. Traditionally, the agency hosting the General Assembly chairs the organization.

