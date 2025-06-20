Iran once more prolongs suspension of air travel operations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ The flight ban in Iranian airspace has been extended until 02:30 (GMT +4) on June 21, Majid Ahavan from the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development said, Trend reports.

"In connection with the latest development, the country's airspace will be closed until 02:00 (GMT +3:30) on Saturday to ensure the safety of passengers and flights. The restrictions imposed on airspace will remain in force until the situation in the country normalizes," he explained.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

