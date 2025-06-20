Uzbekistan seals landmark agreement with Russian Rosatom for nuclear power project

Russia’s Rosatom and Uzbekistan’s Uzatom have taken a major step toward expanding nuclear energy cooperation, signing an agreement to assess the feasibility of building a large-scale nuclear power plant in Uzbekistan. This move follows prior commitments from both nations and aims to complement Uzbekistan’s existing small modular reactor efforts, marking a significant milestone in the country’s energy development strategy.

Access to paid information is limited If You already have a account, please log in Login Register