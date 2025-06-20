Turkish Istanbul rolls out red carpet for Great Youth Award Ceremony (PHOTO)

ISTANBUL, Türkiye, June 20.​ The Great Youth Award Ceremony organized by the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) is being held in Istanbul, Türkiye, Trend reports.

The forum has been convened at Halic University.



The event was graced by the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.



The assembly of young stakeholders, dignitaries, and official representatives from a diverse array of nations convened for the ceremonial event.



The engagement of the younger demographic in international dynamics, cutting-edge advancements, strategic leadership paradigms, and collaborative ventures is examined through the lens of the forum's framework.



The initiative is designed to enhance the cohesion of the youth demographic within the Islamic sphere and establish synergistic platforms for collaboration.

To note, the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF) was established in 2004 to promote cooperation, solidarity, and development among the youth of the member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The organization, headquartered in Istanbul, operates as the official youth organization of the OIC. ICYF aims to enhance the leadership skills of young people and strengthen dialogue opportunities at the global level through various international forums, training programs, initiatives, and award ceremonies.

