UNDP and Japan support Uzbekistan’s climate action and energy efficiency drive
Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan
Uzbekistan has launched a major nationwide initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency in public buildings and transportation. Supported by the UNDP and Japan, this ambitious project aims to modernize infrastructure, promote clean technologies, and advance the country’s climate goals under the Paris Agreement.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy