UNDP and Japan support Uzbekistan’s climate action and energy efficiency drive

Photo: The Ministry of Economy and Finance of Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan has launched a major nationwide initiative to cut greenhouse gas emissions and improve energy efficiency in public buildings and transportation. Supported by the UNDP and Japan, this ambitious project aims to modernize infrastructure, promote clean technologies, and advance the country’s climate goals under the Paris Agreement.

