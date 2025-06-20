Slovenia hosts International Military Exercise Adriatic Strike 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The 12th International Military Exercise Adriatic Strike 2025 is currently taking place in the Republic of Slovenia, Trend reports citing the country's Defense Ministry.

The exercise is organized and led by the 15th Military Aviation and Air Defence Brigade of the Slovenian Armed Forces. From June 13 to 24, the Slovenian Armed Forces, in cooperation with allied and partner nations and with the support of military aviation, will conduct training for Joint Terminal Attack Controllers.

The aim of the exercise is to bring together certified Joint Terminal Attack Controllers, various firing platform crews, command and staff units up to division level, aircrews, joint fire planners, along with paratroopers and special forces for some hands-on training.

The initial days of the exercise are dedicated to the arrival of participants, establishing the command and control structure, and setting the conditions for the exercise, which will be conducted across the wider area of the Republic of Slovenia and its airspace. Exercise activities will take place at multiple locations, including the Cerklje ob Krki and Kočevje areas.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel