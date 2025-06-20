Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas reports strong financials and investment growth

Photo: KazMunayGas (KMG)

Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company, KazMunayGas, reported strong financial results for 2024, with free cash flow rising 18.4 percent year-on-year and significant contributions to the state budget. The company also lowered its debt ratio and maintained steady dividend payouts amid ongoing investments in regional infrastructure and development.

