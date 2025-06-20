Türkiye's new Tech Visa initiative opens doors for Azerbaijani startups

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20.​ Türkiye rolled out the red carpet for one of its brightest government initiatives at the Baku ID 2025 technology forum—the Türkiye Tech Visa, Trend reports.

The program offers startups, engineers, IT specialists, and tech entrepreneurs a range of benefits, including a three-year work permit, streamlined family residency, exemptions from income and corporate taxes, free healthcare, access to office spaces in tech parks and incubators, venture capital support, and mentoring services.

Türkiye Tech Visa is a selective invitation program designed to attract top global talent and innovative companies. Launched as part of Türkiye's broader strategy to establish itself as a leading technology hub in the region, the program offers a comprehensive package of benefits, including a dedicated three-year work permit, streamlined residency procedures for family members, complete exemption from income and corporate taxes, complimentary healthcare, access to office space within technology parks and incubators, venture capital support, and professional consulting and mentoring services.

Throughout the discourse, a pronounced focus was directed towards the geopolitical landscape of regional nations, with a specific spotlight on Azerbaijan. Turkish authorities articulated a pronounced enthusiasm for the Azerbaijani technology ecosystem and extended an invitation to candidates from Azerbaijan, emphasizing that possessing a solid product and pre-existing technological frameworks catalyzes substantial avenues for backing—not solely within the Turkish market but also on a global scale.

The event underscored the transformative trajectory of the Türkiye Tech Visa, transcending conventional visa frameworks to emerge as a pivotal conduit that synergizes innovation with governmental incentives, positioning Azerbaijan as a critical strategic ally in this paradigm shift.

