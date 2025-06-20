Kazakhstan, Russian's Rosatom approve roadmap for nuclear power plant construction
Kazakhstan and Russia have taken a key step toward building the country’s first nuclear power plant. A newly approved roadmap outlines the path forward for the project in the Almaty region, aiming to strengthen energy security and support decarbonization goals.
Access to paid information is limited
If You already have a account, please log in
Subscription to paid content
Gain access to all that Trend has to offer, as well as to premium, licensed content via subscription or direct purchase through a credit card.
- AZN
- USD
- EUR
- RUB
10 news item
40.00 23.50 20.00 0.00Buy
Subscribe to paid news for 3 months
1 020.00 600.00 510.00 0.00Buy