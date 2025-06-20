Croatia reaffirms EU commitment at 70th Messina Conference anniversary (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. On June 19, 2025, Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia Gordan Grlić Radman participated in a ministerial meeting in Taormina marking the 70th anniversary of the Messina Conference, held in June 1955, which represented a turning point in the development of European integration, Trend reports citing the Croatian Foreign Ministry.

The anniversary served as an opportunity to reaffirm commitment to the foundations on which the European Union is built – peace, unity, and prosperity.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Taormina Ministerial Declaration, in which ministers once again emphasized the importance of joint action in building a strong, secure, and sustainable Europe.

In light of current challenges, the importance of unity and the European Union’s strategic autonomy was highlighted. Croatia expressed its full commitment to the European project and to further strengthening cooperation among member states.

