Asian Development Bank's investments in Azerbaijani economy dips in 1Q2025

Investments from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) into Azerbaijan’s economy totaled approximately $1.6 million in the first quarter of this year, marking a decline of around 16 percent from the same period last year. ADB’s share in the country’s overall foreign direct investment remained minimal, at just about 0.1 percent.

