Azerbaijan's Baku hosts signing of network of judicial councils among Turkic States (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ The 3rd meeting of the heads of judicial councils of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) was held in Baku, where the Regulation on the establishment of the Network of Judicial Councils of OTS member states was officially signed, Trend reports.

The event was attended by Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS; Aida Seidakmatova, Chairperson of the Judicial Council of Kyrgyzstan; Fuzuli Aydoğdu, Acting President of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Türkiye; Kholmumin Yodgorov, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Judges of Uzbekistan; Yernar Begaliyev, Member of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan; and Bertan Özerdağ, President of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Council of Judicature of Northern Cyprus.

Addressing the meeting, Inam Karimov provided an overview of the Statute of the Network of Judicial Councils of the OTS member states, which was expected to be signed during the event. He said,

“The initiative was initially proposed at a meeting in Istanbul last May and received positive feedback. Today, this initiative represents a crucial step towards institutionalizing our concrete legal interaction. I believe that signing the statute will serve as a legal foundation for multilateral and sustainable cooperation, particularly in the judicial and legal fields among partner states.”

Karimov emphasized that within this framework, a reliable platform will be established to implement joint projects, organize scientific and educational programs, provide ethical and professional training for judges, conduct joint legal research, and facilitate continuous exchange of experience.

Highlighting the breadth of collaboration within the organization, Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted that the OTS and its observer states are currently engaged in effective cooperation across more than 35 areas.

“One of these important areas is law enforcement and the judicial system.

This process will make a meaningful contribution to deepening the shared legal culture of the Turkic states and to broadly promoting the principles of justice and the rule of law. In parallel, the cultural programs organized as part of this event will play an important role in fostering legal dialogue rooted in cultural understanding.

Our guests will have the opportunity to explore Azerbaijan’s rich historical and cultural heritage. Such visits will further reinforce the bonds of friendship between our nations and open new avenues for the development of cultural relations.

The profound historical ties and the common legal and cultural heritage that bind the Turkic states continue to serve as a strong foundation for our cooperation. The long-standing traditions of justice and statehood that have evolved among our peoples unite us around shared values.

I hope the Baku meeting will be remembered as a historic milestone in strengthening legal solidarity among the Turkic states, bringing their judicial and legal systems closer together, and reinforcing our common future,” he said

Highlighting the breadth of collaboration within the organization, Kubanychbek Omuraliev noted that the OTS and its observer states are currently engaged in effective cooperation across more than 35 areas. “One of these important areas is law enforcement and the judicial system,” he said.

He recalled that during last month’s informal meeting of the OTS held in Budapest, the heads of state called on member countries to continue joint efforts in addressing challenges to peace and security, both within the region and beyond.

“These issues remain central to the agenda of legal cooperation. Since the establishment of our organization, steady progress has been made in the field of judicial authority,” Omuraliev added.

Aida Seidakmatova emphasized that the Statute of the Network of Judicial Councils opens new horizons for cooperation and creates opportunities for exchanging legal experiences.

“I believe it is essential to establish a solid legal foundation. The regulation on the creation of the Network of Judicial Councils of the Organization of Turkic States opens new horizons for cooperation and enables the exchange of legal expertise.

Our traditions are closely aligned, and all these efforts should ultimately serve the protection of human rights. We are building a unified space of legal trust, and the mutual cooperation between our countries must continue to grow.

Today’s step and the activities underway will contribute meaningfully to safeguarding the sovereignty and independence of our nations. We are witnessing a truly historic moment. This is a highly significant document in terms of legal implementation and the advancement of our legal systems,” she stated.

In his remarks, Kholmumin Yodgorov highlighted key steps taken to develop dialogue and interaction within the OTS, noting that in the digital era, cooperation within the organization is entering a new phase in law and justice.

"Representatives of the judicial systems of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan have visited Türkiye, where they exchanged valuable insights and experiences related to judicial practices. I would like to highlight that Uzbekistan’s highest judicial bodies have also actively participated in mutual legal knowledge exchanges with our fraternal countries. These efforts have yielded successful outcomes. Our team of legal experts visited Türkiye and became acquainted with its judicial structure. Within the scope of the organization, our judges also studied Türkiye's experience in juvenile justice.

Such initiatives create a foundation for deepening mutual cooperation and are intended to continue well into the future. The regulation to be signed at today’s meeting will broaden this cooperation and provide a framework for more effective collaboration. Clearly, the principles of stability and justice will help enhance professionalism, broaden perspectives, and encourage the exchange of knowledge and expertise across our societies.

Furthermore, the sharing of legal expertise plays a crucial role in training qualified professionals, advancing their careers, and structuring legal aid services—one of the core missions of the OTS in the field of law.

Within this framework, the first intergovernmental congress titled ‘Turkish Digital Initiative’ will be held in Türkiye this year. This initiative will increase knowledge exchange in electronic law and create opportunities to share participating countries’ experiences online. This is a significant step,” he emphasized.

Commending the effective cooperation among the OTS member states, Yernar Begaliyev said that the Statute to be signed would give impetus to creating new cooperation initiatives and further developing the judicial system.

"The regulation being signed today will serve as a catalyst for establishing new avenues of cooperation among member states and will contribute to the further development of the judicial system," he noted.

In his address, Bertan Özerdağ emphasized that the recent OTS meetings are of great importance in helping states with a shared history get to know each other better and contribute to cooperation.

“The events held and the regulation signed today represent a significant step forward in strengthening our cooperation. The Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus places great importance on such initiatives. I am confident that this collaboration will continue to grow in the future. At yesterday’s meeting, many countries clearly voiced their initiatives for the digitalization of court systems. We have seen firsthand the vital role that the rule of law plays. Justice forms the foundation of every state, and it is equally essential for safeguarding our shared future and deepening mutual cooperation. These gatherings not only enhance legal understanding among our nations but also play an important role in fostering stronger friendly relations,” he said.

Following the speeches, the Statute of the Network of Judicial Councils of the OTS member states was officially signed.

The document was signed by Inam Karimov, Chairman of the Judicial-Legal Council of Azerbaijan and Chief Justice of the Supreme Court; Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Secretary General of the OTS; Aida Seidakmatova, Chairperson of the Judicial Council of Kyrgyzstan; Fuzuli Aydoğdu, Acting President of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Türkiye; Kholmumin Yodgorov, Chairman of the Supreme Council of Judges of Uzbekistan; Yernar Begaliyev, Member of the Supreme Court Council of Kazakhstan; and Bertan Özerdağ, President of the Supreme Court and the Supreme Council of Judicature of Northern Cyprus.

The fourth meeting of the chairpersons of the judicial councils of the OTS was decided to be held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel