Montenegro’s region launches new Youth Service to empower future generations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. The Ministry of Sports and Youth and the Municipality of Zeta (Montenegro) have signed a Cooperation Agreement for the establishment and operation of the Youth Service in the Municipality of Zeta, marking a new chapter in the development of youth policy and the creation of better living conditions for young people at the local level, Trend reports, citing the country's Foreign Ministry.

The Zeta Youth Service will be architected in alignment with the operational frameworks of established youth services across various Montenegrin municipalities. This arena will be earmarked for the youth demographic—equipping them with critical insights, educational resources, empowerment frameworks, and motivational support to engage proactively in civic engagement through experiential workshops, advisory initiatives, and innovative cultural programming.



The inception of the Youth Service will catalyze an ecosystem for the youth of Zeta to access the requisite support through a platform that facilitates the incubation of their ideas, the enhancement of competencies, and the proactive engagement in the community fabric they are integral to.

The signing of the agreement was attended by the Director General of the Directorate for Youth and Cooperation with NGOs at the Ministry of Sports and Youth, Darko Stojanović. Representing the Municipality of Zeta were Deputy Mayor Aleksandar Marković, Senior Education Advisor Dušan Stanović, and Director of the Public Institution Cultural and Information Center “Zeta,” Branko Noković.

