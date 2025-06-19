Kyrgyzstan’s president stresses need for ongoing monitoring of Afghanistan situation

BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, June 19. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov emphasized the importance of continued monitoring the situation in Afghanistan, Trend reports via the presidential administration.

He made these remarks during a meeting with the Secretaries of the Security Councils of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and the Secretaries of the Security Councils from the "Central Asia–Russia" format held in Kyrgyzstan's Cholpon-Ata.

The head of state highlighted that the current international agenda is marked by complex and ambiguous challenges. Speaking about the need for coordinated efforts, Zhaparov stressed that terrorism remains a threat requiring collective action and innovative approaches to combat it, alongside addressing the spread of extremist ideologies, illegal drug trafficking, and the activities of transnational organized crime.

"It is crucial to carefully and soberly assess the evolving situation and take joint preventive measures aimed at strengthening stability in the region. Clearly, an effective, comprehensive, and systematic approach to security issues will positively impact the quality of life for the populations of our countries," the president said.

The Secretaries of the Security Councils, in turn, underscored the importance of joint efforts to counter modern threats, including terrorism, extremism, and cybercrime.