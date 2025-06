LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ A number of new reservoirs are planned to be built on the liberated territories in Azerbaijan, Ilham Guliyev, the official representative of the State Water Resources Agency, told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that the comprehensive feasibility analysis and detailed project estimation documentation for the Hakarichay and Bargushadhchay reservoirs have been meticulously formulated to serve this objective.

