Azerbaijan discloses surplus amount in local current account balance in 1Q2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ A surplus of $1.1 billion was formed in the current account balance in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2025, Director of the Statistics Department of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) Samir Nasirov said at a briefing on the presentation of the balance of payments for the first quarter of this year, Trend reports.

"A surplus of $2.4 billion was formed in the foreign trade balance. Our exports of goods amounted to $6.2 billion, and our imports of goods amounted to $3.8 billion.

A surplus of $106 million was formed in the balance of recurrent incomes. The Azerbaijani economy received $229 billion from abroad.

Our primary income balance is relatively deficit," Nuriyev added.

