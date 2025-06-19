Azerbaijan's Baku hosts signing Regulation of Network of OTS Judicial Councils

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ The Regulation of the Network of Judicial Councils of the Member States of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has been signed in Baku, Trend reports.

The document provides for strengthening legal solidarity between states, bringing judicial and legal systems closer together, and strengthening the common future.

It was signed by Chairman of the Supreme Court and the Judicial and Legal Council of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Secretary General of the OTS Kubanychbek Omuraliev, Chairman of the Council of Judges of Kyrgyzstan Aida Seidakmatova, Chairman of the Council of Judges and Prosecutors of Türkiye Fuzuli Aydogdu, Chairman of the Council of the Supreme Court of Uzbekistan Kholmumin Yodgorov, member of the Council of the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan Yernar Begaliyev, and Chairman of the Supreme Court of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus Bertan Ozerdag.

