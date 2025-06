Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, June 19. The people of Azerbaijan regarded this tragedy (the February 6, 2023 earthquake) as their own, said President Ilham Aliyev during the opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in the city of Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Trend reports.

“From the very first day, tens of thousands of Azerbaijanis in Baku and other cities across the country rushed to aid centers to provide humanitarian assistance, fulfilling their fraternal duty,” the head of state emphasized.