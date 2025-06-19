Türkiye and Azerbaijan are advancing together with confidence and success - President Ilham Aliyev

KAHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, June 19. We stand by each other in both good times and difficult times, strengthening one another. Today, the Türkiye–Azerbaijan brotherhood and unity is a key factor not only in our region but also on a global scale, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Trend reports.

“Four years ago, together with the Honorable President, we signed the Shusha Declaration in the city of Shusha, which elevated our relations to the highest level. The Shusha Declaration officially raised our ties to the level of alliance,” he noted.

“We are friends, brothers, and allies. In the political, economic, energy, transport, military, and all other fields, Türkiye and Azerbaijan – two brotherly countries – are advancing side by side with confidence and success,” the President added.