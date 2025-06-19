Latvia tightens passport rules for Russian citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Beginning July 15, 2025, Latvia will recognize only biometric passports issued by the Russian Federation as valid travel documents for entry into the country.

Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia that the decision impacts short-stay visa holders, as well as those applying for visas or residence permits.

The measure is being introduced due to international travel standards set by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), which biometric passports meet. Unlike biometric passports, non-biometric ones do not include electronic data carriers, making it impossible to verify identity through digital means. These passports are also considered more vulnerable to forgery and manipulation.

As of the effective date, Latvian authorities will stop issuing visas in non-biometric Russian passports. Applications for residence permits submitted using such documents will also no longer be accepted.

Russian citizens who hold valid Schengen short-stay visas but do not have a biometric passport will be denied entry into Latvia after July 15. However, those who entered Latvia before that date may remain in the country and are permitted to leave within the validity of their existing visas.

Russian nationals currently residing in Latvia with valid long-stay visas or residence permits will not be immediately affected. They may continue to live in, enter, and leave Latvia using their existing documents. A transitional period will be granted, lasting until January 15, 2026, allowing them time to replace their travel documents with biometric passports.