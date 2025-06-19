Equinor expands onshore renewables with new Danish solar plant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Production has started at the 65 MW Ingerslev Å solar plant in Jutland, Denmark. The facility is operated by BeGreen, a wholly owned subsidiary of Equinor, Trend reports.

Anders Bade, senior vice president for onshore and markets within Renewables at Equinor, said the project represents a further step in the company’s goal to build a profitable onshore renewables business in selected markets across Europe and the Americas. Equinor currently has about 1.2 GW of onshore capacity either in production or under construction.

Ingerslev Å is BeGreen’s first project to reach production since Equinor acquired the company in 2023. With this launch, all four of Equinor’s subsidiaries focused on onshore renewables and battery storage now have operational assets.

Bade added that owning local companies allows Equinor to leverage their expertise on the ground and maximize synergies with its trading arm, Danske Commodities.

Danske Commodities will sell the power generated at Ingerslev Å on merchant terms in the DK1 power market in western Denmark. The plant is expected to produce approximately 68 GWh annually.

Construction of the Ingerslev Å facility was completed in less than a year. The plant includes over 100,000 solar panels and six transformer stations.