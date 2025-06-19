Awareness sessions on bullying held at secondary school No.18

Bullying is a form of behavior that seriously harms students’ psychological well-being, negatively impacts their development, self-esteem, and social skills. Therefore, preventing bullying and creating a psychologically safe school environment is of utmost importance.

To this end, in January of this year, a social project titled “Change starts with you!” was launched through the initiative and financial support of Kapital Bank, organized by the educational center “Dərs Evi”, and in partnership with the Institute of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The project is aimed at combating bullying in general education institutions and raising awareness about this issue.

As part of the project, awareness sessions were conducted at secondary school No.18 in Baku for students, teachers, and parents. The training sessions were delivered by experts from the international center “Travli.net” and the “Dərs Evi” educational center. To measure the effectiveness of the activities, a survey and evaluation stage were carried out following the sessions.

It is worth noting that, at the initial stage of the project, experts from “Travli.net” organized special training sessions for the educators of “Dərs Evi”. These sessions enabled the teachers to strengthen their knowledge and skills related to bullying, empowering them to conduct similar awareness programs for fellow educators, students, and parents.

The main goal of the project is to promote students’ psychological well-being in schools and to increase the awareness of teachers and parents regarding the identification and prevention of bullying. This approach fosters greater mutual understanding and empathy within the educational environment.

Within the framework of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy, Kapital Bank places special emphasis on socially significant issues. This initiative to combat bullying stands as another example of the Bank’s contribution to the development of education, social well-being, and the creation of a healthy environment for future generations.

