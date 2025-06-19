Iran keeping flight ban under wraps in wake of cross-border attacks

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Iran has extended its airspace flight ban until June 20 at 2:30 (GMT+4), the Civil Aviation Organization of Iran stated, Trend reports.

The no-fly restriction, which was previously in place until the afternoon of June 19, comes in the wake of escalating military exchanges between Iran and Israel. On the morning of June 13, Israeli forces launched airstrikes targeting Iranian territory. The attacks reportedly resulted in the deaths of several high-ranking officials, including the Chief of the General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, the commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Hossein Salami, the head of Khatam al-Anbiya Headquarters Gholamali Rashid, six nuclear scientists, and other senior figures.

That same evening, Iran launched a retaliatory strike dubbed “Operation True Promise III,” firing hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at multiple targets across Israel, including Tel Aviv. The attacks caused civilian casualties and widespread damage.

