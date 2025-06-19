Ambassador talks up UK companies' active contribution to Azerbaijan’s future

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ British companies are playing an active role in shaping the future of Azerbaijan, from Karabakh to the Caspian Sea coast, said the United Kingdom’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Fergus Auld, Trend reports.

Speaking at an event marking the official birthday of King Charles III, Auld noted that significant progress has been made in bilateral relations over the past year, with special emphasis on the cooperation between London and Baku in preparation for the climate conference of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP).

“The two weeks I am most proud of during my time as ambassador in Azerbaijan were around COP. Azerbaijan was an outstanding host, and we did everything possible to support and contribute to its success,” Auld stated.

The Ambassador also recalled the visit of Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy, Parviz Shahbazov, to London this April to participate in the session of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on economic and trade cooperation. The ambassador noted that both sides continue to pursue ambitious goals in developing bilateral trade and investment ties.

Auld underscored the significance of energy partnerships, pointing out that British companies are really in the thick of it when it comes to crucial Azerbaijani projects.

In addition, the ambassador announced a notable milestone in financial cooperation.

“This evening, I am pleased to share that UK Export Finance has completed its first deal in Azerbaijan—supporting an aerospace project for the fast-growing cargo airline company Silk Way West,” he said.

Auld expressed confidence that the coming months will be equally productive for deepening bilateral cooperation in the fields of economy, energy, and the climate agenda.

