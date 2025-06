Photo: Press Service of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, June 19. Azerbaijan has always stood by Türkiye, and Türkiye has always stood by Azerbaijan, stated President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the opening ceremony of the “Azerbaijan” neighborhood in Kahramanmaraş, Türkiye, Trend reports.

“Our joint participation in today’s opening of the Azerbaijan neighborhood with my dear brother is yet another manifestation of our unity and friendship,” the head of state emphasized.