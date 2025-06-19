Claims of Israeli aircraft over Nakhchivan dismissed as disinformation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Claims circulating on social media and some online platforms suggesting that Israeli military aircraft were spotted over the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are false, Trend reports.

Some videos shared online allege that certain facilities in Nakhchivan were “hit”. However, these images and claims are disinformation and do not reflect reality.

Authorities are urging the public to exercise caution when sharing sensitive information that could lead to serious consequences.