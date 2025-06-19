Work on drinking water supply progresses in Azerbaijan's liberated territories

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ Efforts to restore and develop drinking water supply systems in Azerbaijan’s liberated territories are advancing rapidly, said Ilham Guliyev, a representative of the Azerbaijan State Water Reserves Agency (ADSEA), Trend reports.

Speaking during a media tour to the Zabukhchay reservoir, Guliyev noted that as part of the initiative to set up Fuzuli city’s external water supply, sewerage, and stormwater systems, a whopping 11.4 kilometers of main water lines, 4.4 kilometers of artesian interconnections, and 1.8 kilometers of sewer collector lines have been put in place.

“In the context of the initiative aimed at the development of hydrological distribution and wastewater management frameworks within the rural locales of Zabukh, Sus, Beylik, and Gulebird in the Lachin district, a total of 4.36 kilometers of primary aqueduct conduits and 1 kilometer of effluent collection conduits have been successfully executed. In addition, 1 water treatment facility (S.T.Q.K.) is 55 percent complete, one 2x500 m³ reservoir is 80 percent complete, one 2x250 m³ reservoir is 80 percent complete, one sewage pumping station is 95 percent complete, and one secondary treatment facility (T.S.T.Q.) is 65 percent complete,” Guliyev said.

The official added that, alongside these, in Fuzuli the construction of one 2x8500 m³ water reservoir and one 2x2500 m³ water reservoir—both at 97 percent completion—is underway, along with the drilling of 6 sub-artesian wells.

