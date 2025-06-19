We enter new era of cultural life in Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş - mayor

KAHRAMANMARAŞ, Türkiye, June 19.​ Türkiye's Kahramanmaraş Mayor, Fırat Görgel, has announced that the city is embarking on a new phase in its cultural and social development, Trend reports.

His remarks came during the official opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani Quarter in Kahramanmaraş.

“With the cultural center that will be built in our Azerbaijani Quarter, we will renew the soul of our city. This marks the beginning of a new social life filled with art, literature, and free thought,” the mayor said.

Görgel also noted that, in line with President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s promises, Kahramanmaraş is set to receive a new modern stadium.

“As our esteemed president pledged, construction of the new stadium will begin in the coming months. A tender will be held in June with the participation of the Ministry of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change and the Ministry of Youth and Sports,” he added.

The mayor stated that the project will be launched by the municipality and will provide the city with a major sports facility.

“We will give Kahramanmaraş another modern gem. Together, we will witness the realization of this project, which will strengthen our city’s sports and cultural infrastructure,” he said.

Concluding his speech, Görgel expressed confidence in the city’s bright future.

“I firmly believe that with these projects and investments, we will transform Kahramanmaraş into a city worthy of its great heritage and focused on the future,” he concluded.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel