Israel discloses casualties from hitting its Beersheba city hospital by Iran-fired ballistic missile

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19.​ A ballistic missile fired by Iran at Israel's Beersheba city hit the Sorokoa hospital, the country's Health Minister Uriel Buso said, Trend reports via Israeli media.

Dozens of people were injured as a result of the incident, three of them heavily. The minister assessed the attack as a war crime and accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians and medical personnel.

Earlier, the Iranian side confirmed that the missile fired at Beersheba was aimed at the Hav-Yam intelligence center, but the blast wave also affected the hospital, causing minor damage.

Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in the early hours of June 13, killing a significant number of military personnel. Among the dead were Iran’s Chief of the General Staff Mohammad Bagheri, IRGC Commander-in-Chief Hossein Salami, Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters Commander Gholamali Rashid, and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh. Nine nuclear scientists and several high-ranking officials were also reported killed.

That same evening, Iran responded with a large-scale attack, firing more than 150 ballistic missiles and over 100 drones at Tel Aviv and other locations. The strikes caused civilian casualties and extensive damage.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel