Türkiye spotlights crucial role of Azerbaijan in restoration of Kahramanmaraş city

KAHRAMANMARAS, Türkiye, June 19.​ The head of the Turkish Housing Authority (TOKI) Mustafa Levent Sungur has expressed special gratitude to Azerbaijan for its contribution to the restoration of the affected regions, emphasizing Baku's role in the construction of housing for Kahramanmaraş, Trend's special correspondent reports.

"I would like to express my special gratitude to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and the Chairman of the Azerbaijan State Housing Development Agency (MIDA) Sadig Sadigov and his entire team for their key contribution to the implementation of the project," Sungur emphasized at the ceremony of handing over the next residential buildings.

He said that a total of 1,183 residential buildings and 1,267 stores and offices—1,595 real estate units in total—have been built in the Azerbaijani Quarter area.

"These buildings have become a symbol of brotherhood, solidarity, perseverance, and faith. All buildings are designed in accordance with the urban development culture of Kahramanmaras and built using modern technologies that are resistant to earthquakes," the head of TOKI noted.

Sungur mentioned that 43,986 houses have already been built within the framework of the largest housing program in the history of Türkiye, and the 250,000th house was handed over in Kahramanmaras.

"Today we are handing over the 250,000th house," he said.

He thanked everyone who contributed to the implementation of the project, first and foremost Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, as well as Minister of Environment, Urban Development, and Climate Change Murat Kurum, specialists, and workers.

In conclusion, Sungur wished that the new houses would bring comfort and security to the residents of the region.

"May these houses be a blessing for our heroic compatriots and forever remain a symbol of the resilience and brotherhood of our peoples," he added.

