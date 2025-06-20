ADB identifies key challenges in Uzbekistan’s energy industry
The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has identified significant energy sector concerns in Uzbekistan, emphasizing the need for efficiency, diversification, and infrastructural changes. The majority of Uzbekistan's electricity comes from thermal power, which relies on natural gas. This puts environmental and economic pressure on the country. To achieve a better, more secure energy future, the government is doubling renewable energy by 2030.
