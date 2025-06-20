Uzbekistan, UAE focus on joint initiatives in infrastructure and industry

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 20. During his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, Laziz Kudratov, Head of Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade (MIIT), met with senior UAE officials to explore opportunities for launching new investment and trade projects and to participate in the Uzbekistan–Dubai Business Forum, Trend reports.

Among those Kudratov met were the UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, the Minister of Investment, the Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), as well as key representatives of leading Emirati companies. These discussions emphasized a shared commitment to strengthening bilateral economic ties and identifying new opportunities for collaboration.

A pivotal focal point of the excursion was the Uzbekistan–Dubai Business Forum, which convened an assembly of more than 100 industry leaders from both nations. In conjunction with a multitude of B2B engagements, the forum served as a robust nexus for examining avenues to amplify export capabilities and foster collaborative initiatives in the realms of industrial manufacturing and infrastructural advancement.



This visit signifies a pivotal juncture in the augmentation of economic synergies between Uzbekistan and the UAE, establishing a robust framework for amplified collaboration in strategic domains with substantial growth trajectories.



Concurrently, commencing from 2021, the bilateral trade turnover between the two nations has exhibited a consistent upward trajectory, averaging an annual growth rate exceeding 20 percent, with projections indicating a potential escalation to approximately $650 million by the conclusion of 2024.

